TNPSC Group I Services Main Result 2019 Announced at tnpsc.gov.in, Direct Link

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has published TNPSC Group I Services Main Result 2019 on Monday, December 9. The TNPSC Main Result 2019 was released by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission on its official website at tnpsc.gov.in. Candidates who had appeared for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission main exam for the posts included in COMBINED CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION can check their result at the official website. Candidates can also check their result via direct link

As per the official notification released by the board, "candidates whose Register Numbers are mentioned below have been provisionally admitted to the Oral Test for appointment by direct recruitment to the Posts included in Combined Civil Services Examination- I (Group – I Services) based on the results of the Main Written Examination conducted by the Commission on 12.07.2019 FN, 13.07.2019 FN & 14.07.2019 FN"

Candidates should attend the Oral Test with all original certificates in support of the claims made in their online applications. Individual Communication regarding the date and time of Oral Test will not be sent to the candidates by post.

TNPSC Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Look for Result tab

Step 3: Click on POSTS INCLUDED IN COMBINED CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION-I (GROUP-I SERVICES)

Step 4: A new window will open, check your registration number

Step 5: Note down all the details and keep a printout as well for future reference

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC Result 2019, Tamil Nadu

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.