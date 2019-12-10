TNPSC Group I Services Main Result 2019 Announced at tnpsc.gov.in, Direct Link
The TNPSC Main Result 2019 was released by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission on its official website at tnpsc.gov.in
Representative image.
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has published TNPSC Group I Services Main Result 2019 on Monday, December 9. The TNPSC Main Result 2019 was released by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission on its official website at tnpsc.gov.in. Candidates who had appeared for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission main exam for the posts included in COMBINED CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION can check their result at the official website. Candidates can also check their result via direct link
As per the official notification released by the board, "candidates whose Register Numbers are mentioned below have been provisionally admitted to the Oral Test for appointment by direct recruitment to the Posts included in Combined Civil Services Examination- I (Group – I Services) based on the results of the Main Written Examination conducted by the Commission on 12.07.2019 FN, 13.07.2019 FN & 14.07.2019 FN"
Candidates should attend the Oral Test with all original certificates in support of the claims made in their online applications. Individual Communication regarding the date and time of Oral Test will not be sent to the candidates by post.
TNPSC Result 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in
Step 2: Look for Result tab
Step 3: Click on POSTS INCLUDED IN COMBINED CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION-I (GROUP-I SERVICES)
Step 4: A new window will open, check your registration number
Step 5: Note down all the details and keep a printout as well for future reference
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC Result 2019, Tamil Nadu
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lisa Haydon Gives Another Fitness Inspiration with New Pictures of Her Baby Bump
- I-League 2019-20: Srinagar Airport 'Inoperative', Real Kashmir FC's Next 2 Games Cancelled
- Sanjay Kapoor Shares Throwback Picture on His 21st Wedding Anniversary with Maheep
- Sania Mirza's Sister Anam Feels Grateful, Shares Snaps of Her Bridal Shower on Social Media
- 'A Huge Day' - Pakistan Welcome Sri Lanka for First Test Tour Since 2009 Terror Attack