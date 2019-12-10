Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

TNPSC Group I Services Main Result 2019 Announced at tnpsc.gov.in, Direct Link

The TNPSC Main Result 2019 was released by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission on its official website at tnpsc.gov.in

Trending Desk

Updated:December 10, 2019, 12:04 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
TNPSC Group I Services Main Result 2019 Announced at tnpsc.gov.in, Direct Link
Representative image.

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has published TNPSC Group I Services Main Result 2019 on Monday, December 9. The TNPSC Main Result 2019 was released by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission on its official website at tnpsc.gov.in. Candidates who had appeared for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission main exam for the posts included in COMBINED CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION can check their result at the official website. Candidates can also check their result via direct link

As per the official notification released by the board, "candidates whose Register Numbers are mentioned below have been provisionally admitted to the Oral Test for appointment by direct recruitment to the Posts included in Combined Civil Services Examination- I (Group – I Services) based on the results of the Main Written Examination conducted by the Commission on 12.07.2019 FN, 13.07.2019 FN & 14.07.2019 FN"

Candidates should attend the Oral Test with all original certificates in support of the claims made in their online applications. Individual Communication regarding the date and time of Oral Test will not be sent to the candidates by post.

TNPSC Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Look for Result tab

Step 3: Click on POSTS INCLUDED IN COMBINED CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION-I (GROUP-I SERVICES)

Step 4: A new window will open, check your registration number

Step 5: Note down all the details and keep a printout as well for future reference

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC Result 2019, Tamil Nadu

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram