TNPSC Group IV Exam Begins Shortly; Quick Instructions Before You Enter the Hall

TNPSC Group IV Exam | The Tamil Nadu Combined Services Exam group IV will be conducted today from 10am to 1pm. The examination will be taken by thousands of applicants in the state. News18 brings you a list of instructions to guide you before you sit for the examination.

Types of question papers: The TNPSC Group IV Exam will have two types of question paper and both the exams will have general studies, aptitude and mental ability. However, the language section in type 1 will be English and type II will be Tamil.

Banned items: Any kind of electronic material including phones or any communication device are not allowed in the examination halls. Behavioural conduct inside the examination hall is also under supervision and candidates found misbehaving or cheating will have to face strict actions, says the official notification.

Reporting time: Candidates have been asked to enter 30 minutes before the examination begins. The gates will be closed 10 minutes ahead of time, therefore, candidates should report at least half an hour before the examination begins for security and checking procedures.

Helplines: Candidates have to connect directly with the authorities in case of any problems. The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission’s Office Toll-Free No.1800 425 1002 on all working days open from 10am to 5.45pm. Their email address is contacttnpsc@gmail.com.

