TNPSC Recruitment 2018: 158 Forest Apprentice Posts, Apply before 1st August 2018

TNPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 158 vacancies for the post of Forest Apprentice under Direct Recruitment has begun on the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission - tnpsc.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 1st August 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.tnpsc.gov.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Latest Notification’ under ‘Notification’ on the right side of home pageStep 3 – Click on the link ‘Apply Online’ given under ‘Forest Apprentice included in Tamil Nadu Forest Subordinate service’Step 4 – Register yourself firstStep 5 – Fill the details and Save the formStep 6 – Login with required credentialsStep 7 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the process of applicationStep 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future referenceUnreserved Category – Rs.150SC/ ST Category - NILTNPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 158Regular – 148Short fall – 10The applicant must possess a Bachelor’s degree in Forestry or its equivalent degree of any Institution or University recognized by UGC.Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:Official Advertisement: http://www.tnpsc.gov.in/notifications/2018_12_notfy_Forest_Apprentice.pdf Applicant must fall the bracket of 18 to 30 years as on 1st April 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.37,700 – Rs.1,19,500.Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Written Test.Start date of submission of Online Application - 4th July 2018Last date of submission of Online Application - 1st August 2018Last date for payment of Examination Fee through Bank – 3rd August 2018Date of Written Examination – 23rd September – 30th September 2018