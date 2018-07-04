English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
TNPSC Recruitment 2018: 158 Forest Apprentice Posts, Apply before 1st August 2018
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 1st August 2018
TNPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 158 vacancies for the post of Forest Apprentice under Direct Recruitment has begun on the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission - tnpsc.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 1st August 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for TNPSC Limited Recruitment 2018 for Forest Apprentice Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.tnpsc.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Latest Notification’ under ‘Notification’ on the right side of home page
Step 3 – Click on the link ‘Apply Online’ given under ‘Forest Apprentice included in Tamil Nadu Forest Subordinate service’
Step 4 – Register yourself first
Step 5 – Fill the details and Save the form
Step 6 – Login with required credentials
Step 7 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the process of application
Step 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - https://www.tnpsconline.com/otr/tfrmregstage.aspx
Direct Link for Login - https://www.tnpsconline.com/otr/tcnlogin.aspx
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.150
SC/ ST Category - NIL
TNPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 158
Regular – 148
Short fall – 10
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess a Bachelor’s degree in Forestry or its equivalent degree of any Institution or University recognized by UGC.
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
Official Advertisement: http://www.tnpsc.gov.in/notifications/2018_12_notfy_Forest_Apprentice.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicant must fall the bracket of 18 to 30 years as on 1st April 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.37,700 – Rs.1,19,500.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Written Test.
Important Dates:
Start date of submission of Online Application - 4th July 2018
Last date of submission of Online Application - 1st August 2018
Last date for payment of Examination Fee through Bank – 3rd August 2018
Date of Written Examination – 23rd September – 30th September 2018
