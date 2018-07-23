English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
TNPSC Recruitment 2018: 200 Bill Collector & Assistant Officers Posts, Apply from Wednesday, 25th July 2018
The application process will commence from 25th July 2018 and interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 10th August 2018.
Screen grab of the official website of TNPSC.
TNPSC Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 200 vacancies for the posts of Bill Collector & Assistant Officers for general recruitment has been released on the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, Hyderabad - tnpsc.gov.in. TNPSC aims to place the candidates selected for the post of Bill Collector in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Assistant Officers in Telangana State Beverages Corporation Limited in the State of Telangana. The application process will commence from 25th July 2018 and interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 10th August 2018.
Important Dates:
Start date of submission of Online Application - 25th July 2018
Last date of submission of Online Application - 10th August 2018
Download of Hall tickets –7 days before commencement of Examination
Date of Written Examination – 7th October 2018
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.280 (Application and examination fee)
SC/ ST/ BC Category (Telangana State) – Rs.200
TNPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 200
Bill Collector -124
Assistant Accounts Officer Grade2 - 13
Assistant Stores Officer Grade 2 - 55
Data Processing Assistant Grade2 - 8
Eligibility Criteria:
Bill Collector - The applicant must possess a Degree from any University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, Provincial Act or a State Act or an Institution recognized by the UGC.
Assistant Accounts Officer Grade 2 – The applicant must be BCom from any University recognized by UGC, and must be proficient in accounts.
Assistant Stores Officer Grade 2 - The applicant must be BCom from any University recognized by UGC, and must be proficient in Computer applications.
Data Processing Assistant Grade 2 - The applicant must be Graduate from any University recognized by UGC and must be proficient in Computer applications.
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
Official Advertisement:
Bill Collector:
http://tspsc.gov.in/TSPSCWEB0508/DIRECTRECRUITMENTNOTI/172018020618.pdfAssistant Officers:
http://tspsc.gov.in/TSPSCWEB0508/DIRECTRECRUITMENTNOTI/182018020618.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 44 years as on 1st July 2018 for the above mentioned posts. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.16,400 – Rs. 49,870.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) or Offline OMR based Examination of objective type which is scheduled to be conducted at Hyderabad (including HMDA Jurisdiction), Karimnagar, Khammam, Warangal, Nizamabad, Mahaboobnagar, Ranga Reddy, Medak, Nalgonda and Adilabad.
Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
