TNPSC Recruitment 2018: 30 Assistant Jailor Posts, Apply Before 7th November 2018

TNPSC is inviting applications from men and women and aims to place the selected candidates under Prison Department of the Tamil Nadu Jail Subordinate Service.

Contributor Content

Updated:October 9, 2018, 4:21 PM IST
Screen grab of the official website of TNPSC.
TNPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 30 vacancies for the post of Assistant Jailor has begun on the official exams website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) - tnpscexams.in. TNPSC is inviting applications from men and women and aims to place the selected candidates under Prison Department of the Tamil Nadu Jail Subordinate Service. Eligible and interested candidates can follow the instructions below and submit their online applications on or before 7th November 2018:

How to apply for TNPSC Recruitment 2018 of Assistant Jailor?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.tnpscexams.in/

Step 2 – Click on the ‘Notifications’ tab

Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply’ tab given in front of ASSISTANT JAILOR IN PRISON DEPARTMENT IN TAMIL NADU JAIL SUBORDINATE SERVICE

Step 4 – Pay the Registration Fee to Register yourself and then login to your profile

Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay examination fee and complete the application process

Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - https://www.tnpsconline.com/jassitlive18/tfrmlogin.aspx

Application Fee:

Applicants need to pay One Time Registration fee of Rs.150. Registration will be valid for 5 years. Examination Fee of Rs.150 has to be paid at the time of submitting online application.

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicant must possess a Bachelor’s degree from a University recognized by the UGC.

Adequate knowledge of Tamil Language is a must.

Candidate must refer to the official advertisement given below to know the Physical Standards required to apply for the Men’s and Women’s category.

Age-Limit:

The applicant must fall in the age group of 18 to 30 years as on 1st July 2018. There is no upper age limit for SCs, SC (A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BC(OBCM)s, BCMs and Destitute Widows of all castes. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement given below:

http://tnpsc.gov.in/notifications/2018_24_nofyn_assistant_Jailor%20pdf.pdf

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done via two successive stages viz Written Examination and Oral Test (Interview).
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
