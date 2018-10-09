English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TNPSC Recruitment 2018: 30 Assistant Jailor Posts, Apply Before 7th November 2018
TNPSC is inviting applications from men and women and aims to place the selected candidates under Prison Department of the Tamil Nadu Jail Subordinate Service.
Screen grab of the official website of TNPSC.
TNPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 30 vacancies for the post of Assistant Jailor has begun on the official exams website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) - tnpscexams.in. TNPSC is inviting applications from men and women and aims to place the selected candidates under Prison Department of the Tamil Nadu Jail Subordinate Service. Eligible and interested candidates can follow the instructions below and submit their online applications on or before 7th November 2018:
How to apply for TNPSC Recruitment 2018 of Assistant Jailor?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.tnpscexams.in/
Step 2 – Click on the ‘Notifications’ tab
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply’ tab given in front of ASSISTANT JAILOR IN PRISON DEPARTMENT IN TAMIL NADU JAIL SUBORDINATE SERVICE
Step 4 – Pay the Registration Fee to Register yourself and then login to your profile
Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay examination fee and complete the application process
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://www.tnpsconline.com/jassitlive18/tfrmlogin.aspx
Application Fee:
Applicants need to pay One Time Registration fee of Rs.150. Registration will be valid for 5 years. Examination Fee of Rs.150 has to be paid at the time of submitting online application.
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess a Bachelor’s degree from a University recognized by the UGC.
Adequate knowledge of Tamil Language is a must.
Candidate must refer to the official advertisement given below to know the Physical Standards required to apply for the Men’s and Women’s category.
Age-Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age group of 18 to 30 years as on 1st July 2018. There is no upper age limit for SCs, SC (A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BC(OBCM)s, BCMs and Destitute Widows of all castes. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement given below:
http://tnpsc.gov.in/notifications/2018_24_nofyn_assistant_Jailor%20pdf.pdf
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done via two successive stages viz Written Examination and Oral Test (Interview).
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
