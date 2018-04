TNPSC Recruitment 2018: 320 Civil Judge Posts, Apply Before 7th May 2018

TNPSC Recruitment 2018 to fill 320 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge has begun on the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) - tnpscexams.in. TNPSC aims to fill these positions in the state Judicial Service via direct recruitment.The Preliminary examination for the same is scheduled for 9th June 2018, while the Main examination will be organized on 1th and 12th August 2018 for the candidates who qualify the Prelims. Interested candidates must follow the instructions below and apply on or before 7th May 2018:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.tnpscexams.in/ Step 2 – Click on One Time Registration to generate login credentialsStep 3 – Click on ‘ Apply ’ given in front of ‘CIVIL JUDGE IN THE TAMIL NADU STATE JUDICIAL SERVICE’Step 4 – Login with your credentials, fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application processStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referencePracticing Advocates/Pleaders and Assistant Public Prosecutors with a Degree in Law from a University in India or an Institution recognized by UGC, or its equivalent. The applicant must be registered with Bar Council of Tamil Nadu or any other state in India. The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 25 to 35 years.Fresh Law Graduates registered as Advocates are also eligible to apply for the competitive exam. The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 22 to 27 years.rules apply as per state government’s norms.The selection process will comprise of Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Viva-Voce Test.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive Rs 27,700 to Rs 44,770 per month.