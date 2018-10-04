English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TNPSC Recruitment 2018: 46 Assistant Public Prosecutor Posts, Apply Before 31st October 2018
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) aims to fill 46 vacancies for the post of Assistant Public Prosecutor. Check detailed notification on the website — tnpscexams.in.
Image for representation.
Loading...
TNPSC Recruitment 2018 to fill 46 vacancies for the post of Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) has begun on the official exams website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) - tnpscexams.in.
TNPSC aims to place the selected candidates in Grade II in Prosecution Department of the Tamil Nadu General Service. Eligible and interested candidates can follow the instructions below and submit their online applications on or before 31st October 2018:
How to apply for TNPSC Recruitment 2018 of Assistant Public Prosecutor?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.tnpscexams.in/
Step 2 – Click on the ‘Notifications’ tab
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply’ tab given in front of ASSISTANT PUBLIC PROSECUTOR, GRADE-II IN THE TAMIL NADU GENERAL SERVICE
Step 4 – Register yourself and then login to your profile
Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://www.tnpsconline.com/apps18live/tfrmlogin.aspx
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess a BL degree and should be a member of the Bar Council. S/he must have active practice in 'criminal courts' for a period of not less than five years. The applicant must have adequate knowledge of Tamil language.
Age-Limit:
The applicant must fall under the age of 34 years as on 1st July 2018. There is no upper age limit for SCs, SC (A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BC(OBCM)s, BCMs and Destitute Widows of all castes. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement given below:
http://tnpsc.gov.in/notifications/2018_23_notyfn_APP.pdf
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done via Preliminary and Main Examination followed by viva-voce test. The Preliminary Examination is scheduled to be organised on 5th January 2019 in the forenoon session from 10am to 12noon.
TNPSC aims to place the selected candidates in Grade II in Prosecution Department of the Tamil Nadu General Service. Eligible and interested candidates can follow the instructions below and submit their online applications on or before 31st October 2018:
How to apply for TNPSC Recruitment 2018 of Assistant Public Prosecutor?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.tnpscexams.in/
Step 2 – Click on the ‘Notifications’ tab
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply’ tab given in front of ASSISTANT PUBLIC PROSECUTOR, GRADE-II IN THE TAMIL NADU GENERAL SERVICE
Step 4 – Register yourself and then login to your profile
Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://www.tnpsconline.com/apps18live/tfrmlogin.aspx
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess a BL degree and should be a member of the Bar Council. S/he must have active practice in 'criminal courts' for a period of not less than five years. The applicant must have adequate knowledge of Tamil language.
Age-Limit:
The applicant must fall under the age of 34 years as on 1st July 2018. There is no upper age limit for SCs, SC (A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BC(OBCM)s, BCMs and Destitute Widows of all castes. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement given below:
http://tnpsc.gov.in/notifications/2018_23_notyfn_APP.pdf
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done via Preliminary and Main Examination followed by viva-voce test. The Preliminary Examination is scheduled to be organised on 5th January 2019 in the forenoon session from 10am to 12noon.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
-
Monday 01 October , 2018
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Monday 01 October , 2018 ‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Sweet Samosas Are Not Samosas': Desi Twitter Questions The Great British Bake-Off
- Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter Soar the Temperature High With This Photo; See Pic
- Android 9 Pie And iOS 12 Are Both Struggling, But For Very Different Reasons
- 2018 Ford Aspire Facelift to Launch in India Today, All You Need to Know
- Taylor Swift is Performing at an Awards Show After 3 Years And No One is Ready For it
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...