TNPSC Recruitment 2018: 46 Assistant Public Prosecutor Posts, Apply Before 31st October 2018

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) aims to fill 46 vacancies for the post of Assistant Public Prosecutor. Check detailed notification on the website — tnpscexams.in.

Contributor Content

Updated:October 4, 2018, 5:54 PM IST
Image for representation.
TNPSC Recruitment 2018 to fill 46 vacancies for the post of Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) has begun on the official exams website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) - tnpscexams.in.

TNPSC aims to place the selected candidates in Grade II in Prosecution Department of the Tamil Nadu General Service. Eligible and interested candidates can follow the instructions below and submit their online applications on or before 31st October 2018:

How to apply for TNPSC Recruitment 2018 of Assistant Public Prosecutor?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.tnpscexams.in/

Step 2 – Click on the ‘Notifications’ tab

Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply’ tab given in front of ASSISTANT PUBLIC PROSECUTOR, GRADE-II IN THE TAMIL NADU GENERAL SERVICE

Step 4 – Register yourself and then login to your profile

Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process

Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - https://www.tnpsconline.com/apps18live/tfrmlogin.aspx

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicant must possess a BL degree and should be a member of the Bar Council. S/he must have active practice in 'criminal courts' for a period of not less than five years. The applicant must have adequate knowledge of Tamil language.

Age-Limit:

The applicant must fall under the age of 34 years as on 1st July 2018. There is no upper age limit for SCs, SC (A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BC(OBCM)s, BCMs and Destitute Widows of all castes. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement given below:

http://tnpsc.gov.in/notifications/2018_23_notyfn_APP.pdf

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done via Preliminary and Main Examination followed by viva-voce test. The Preliminary Examination is scheduled to be organised on 5th January 2019 in the forenoon session from 10am to 12noon.
