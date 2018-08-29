English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
TNPSC Recruitment 2018 Begins for Statistical Inspector Posts at tnpscexams.in, Apply Before 26th Sept 2018
Vacancies for the post of Statistical Inspector has begun on the official website of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)
(Image for representation)
TNPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 13 vacancies for the post of Statistical Inspector has begun on the official website of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) - tnpscexams.in .
TNPSC has released Advertisement No. 17/2018, as per which, the Commission aims to recruit candidates for Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Subordinate Service. The selected candidates will be placed in Level-18. Eligible and interested candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 26th September 2018:
How to apply for TNPSC Recruitment 2018 for Statistical Inspector?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.tnpscexams.in/
Step 2 – Register yourself first by clicking on One Time Registration tab
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply’ given in front of ‘STATISTICAL INSPECTOR IN TAMIL NADU ANIMAL HUSBANDRY SUBORDINATE SERVICE’
Step 4 – Login to your profile with your registration credentials
Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and take a printout for further reference
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://www.tnpsconline.com/stainslive18/tfrmlogin.aspx
Application Fee:
Candidates need to pay a One Time Registration fee of Rs.150/- which will be valid for a span of 5 years. Apart from this, candidates need to pay Examination fee of Rs.150/-, though
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess a Bachelor’s degree with Maths or Statistics as the main subjects as on 28th August 2018, from a UGC recognized University or Institution. The applicant must possess adequate knowledge of the Tamil language.
Age-Limit:
The applicant should be less than 30 years of age as on 1st July 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement below:
http://www.tnpsc.gov.in/notifications/2018_17_notyfn_statistical_Inspector.pdf
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be able to receive a monthly pay of Rs.36,900-1,16,600/-.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test (OMR) and Oral Test (Interview). The written examination is scheduled to be conducted on 24th November 2018 in two shifts viz Forenoon from 10am to 1pm and Afternoon from 2:30pm to 4:30pm.
