GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

TNPSC Recruitment 2018 Begins Today at tnpsc.gov.in; 192 Agricultural Officer Posts, Apply Before 2nd June 2018

TNPSC is scheduled to organize the Preliminary Test for the same on 14 July 2018 in online mode. The written exam will comprise of two papers – Paper-I (Agriculture) and Paper-II (General Studies).

Contributor Content

Updated:May 3, 2018, 2:32 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
TNPSC Recruitment 2018 Begins Today at tnpsc.gov.in; 192 Agricultural Officer Posts, Apply Before 2nd June 2018
(Screengrab)
TNPSC Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 192 vacancies for the post of Agricultural Officer (Extension) has been released by Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on its official website – tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC is scheduled to organize the Preliminary Test for the same on 14th July 2018 in online mode. The Written exam will comprise of two papers – Paper-I (Agriculture) and Paper-II (General Studies). The application process for the same has begun today and interested and eligible candidates must apply online on or before 2nd June 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for TNPSC Recruitment 2018 for Agricultural Officer (Extension)?

Step 1 – Visit the official recruitment exams website of TNPSC - http://www.tnpscexams.in/

Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply’ given in front of ‘AGRICULTURAL OFFICER (EXTENSION) INCLUDED IN TAMIL NADU AGRICULTURAL EXTENSION SERVICE’

Step 3 – Register yourself and then login with your registration credentials

Step 4 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and download the confirmation page

Step 5 – Take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - https://www.tnpsconline.com/ENSTLSBN18LIVE/tfrmlogin.aspx

Registration Fee:
Applicants need to pay a One-Time registration fee of Rs.150
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess Bachelor's degree in Agriculture (B.Sc., Agriculture) and must be proficient in Tamil language.

Candidates can read through the official notification at the below mentioned url:

http://www.tnpsc.gov.in/notifications/2018_09_AO_EXTENSION.pdf

Age-Limit:
Unreserved Category: The upper age limit for Agriculture Graduates is 30 years and 32 years with Higher Qualification
SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BC(OBCM)s, BCMs and Destitute Widows of all castes – No Upper Age-Limit

Selection Process:
The selection process will comprise of two successive stages viz:
1. Written Examination
2. Oral Test (Interview)

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Recommended For You