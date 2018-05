TNPSC Recruitment 2018 Begins Today at tnpsc.gov.in; 192 Agricultural Officer Posts, Apply Before 2nd June 2018

TNPSC Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 192 vacancies for the post of Agricultural Officer (Extension) has been released by Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on its official website – tnpsc.gov.in TNPSC is scheduled to organize the Preliminary Test for the same on 14July 2018 in online mode. The Written exam will comprise of two papers – Paper-I (Agriculture) and Paper-II (General Studies). The application process for the same has begun today and interested and eligible candidates must apply online on or before 2June 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official recruitment exams website of TNPSC - http://www.tnpscexams.in/ Step 2 – Click on ‘ Apply ’ given in front of ‘Step 3 – Register yourself and then login with your registration credentialsStep 4 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and download the confirmation pageStep 5 – Take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - https://www.tnpsconline.com/ENSTLSBN18LIVE/tfrmlogin.aspx Applicants need to pay a One-Time registration fee of Rs.150The applicant must possess Bachelor's degree in Agriculture (B.Sc., Agriculture) and must be proficient in Tamil language.Candidates can read through the official notification at the below mentioned url:Unreserved Category: The upper age limit for Agriculture Graduates is 30 years and 32 years with Higher QualificationSCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BC(OBCM)s, BCMs and Destitute Widows of all castes – No Upper Age-LimitThe selection process will comprise of two successive stages viz:1. Written Examination2. Oral Test (Interview)