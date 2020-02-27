TNPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Exam 2020: Answer Key Released

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) published the tentative answer key of the examination held for the recruitment of the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon in Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Service. The notification was given on its official website on February 26, 2020 (Wednesday).

The TNPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon written examination was conducted at various centres across the state on February 23, 2020.

There were two exams conducted for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon: ‘Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science’ and ‘General Studies’. Answer keys for both the papers have been released by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission.

Candidates, who appeared for the written exam can visit the official website of the TNPSC and get their hands on the answer key. The answer key will help candidates find out if the questions they attempted were correctly solved or not.

There is a provision for candidates to challenge TNPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon tentative answer key 2020, if they have any objections. They can do so through the official site of TNPSC. The last date to do so is March 4, by 5.45 pm.

The final answer keys will be released only after the entire selection process has been completed.

Interested candidates can check the TNPSC answer key using this link.

TNPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Answer key 2020

Step 1: Candidates who wish to check the answer key of the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon exam in Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Service need to visit the official site of TNPSC.

Step 2: Select ‘Results’ from the blue bar on the right-hand side.

Step 3: Select ‘Answer Keys’ from the Results menu.

Step 4: Under Answer Keys-2020, candidates will find the tentative answer key from the date of release.

Step 5: Once a candidate selects ‘26.02.2020’ option, they will be redirected to the separate page of their choice keys.

Step 6: On selecting the respective subject, its answer key will come forward in the PDF format.

Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science Answer Key 2020

General Studies Answer Key 2020

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.