TNTET 2017 Paper 1 Certificate of Marks out at trb.tn.nic.in, Download Now!
Candidates must download the certificate of marks within 1 month of the marks released on the official website of Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB).
(Image: News18.com)
TNTET 2017 Paper 1 Certificate of Marks has been released by Teachers Recruitment Board, Chennai on its official website - trb.tn.nic.in. The Paper 1 examination of Teacher Eligibility Test 2017 was held on 29th April 2017 and candidates who had appeared for the Teacher Eligibility Test 2017 Paper 1 must visit the official website to check the results by following the instructions mentioned below:
How to download TNTET 2017 Paper 1 Certificate of Marks?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://trb.tn.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘TNTET 2017 Paper 1 Certificate of Marks’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on next
Step 4 – Click for ‘Certificate of Marks’
Step 5 – Enter details like roll number and date of birth and search
Step 6 – Result will display
Step 7 – Download the result and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link - http://trbtet.datamationconsultants.com/
A total of 2,41,555 candidates had appeared for Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test Paper 1. Candidates must download the certificate of marks within 1 month of the marks released on the official website of Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB).
Candidates can also contact Information Center helpline numbers for any kind of clarification and information on below mentioned numbers:
044-28272455, 7373008144, 7373008134.
