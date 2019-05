TNTET Admit Card 2019 Released at trb.tn.nic.in. How to Download

In Tamil Nadu, the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has issued the admit card of TNTET 2019 admit card, Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) Admit card 2019 at trb.tn.nic.in . Students can download the TNTET admit card 2019 from the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB)‘s board official website. Last date of downloading the TNTET Admit card 2019 is June 9. Further, students should take a note that the TNTET Admit card 2019 for Paper I can be downloaded till June 8 only, while the call letter for Paper II can be accessed till June 9.Candidates can download the TNTET 2019 admit card, TNTET Admit card 2019 by visiting the official website of TRB – trb.tn.nic.in . We would advise the students to follow the below-mentioned steps to check their TBTET 2019 Admit cardStep 1: click on the official website at trb.tn.nic.in Step 2: look for the TNTET Admit Card 2019 linkStep 3: Click on the link which says TNTET 2019 admit cardStep 4: Now, candidates have to log into their accounts by entering the required credentials - application number or name of candidate, date of birth and security key and click on log in button.Step 5: Call letter will open in front of them.Step 6: Take a printout Of your TNTET 2019 Admit card, TNTET admit card 2019Candidates should cross check whether all details reflecting on the TNTET 2019 Admit card are correct or not. If the details are not correct, then they must reach out to the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) authorities and get the corrections done at the earliest. Candidates are advised to carry their TNTET 2019 Admit card, as no candidate will be allowed to enter the centre and take the exam. Along with the TNTET 2019 Admit Card, candidates are asked to carry a photo ID proof . The list of photo ID proofs include Voter ID Card, Aadhaar Card, Pan Card etc.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)