TNTEU B.Sc, B.Ed Results 2019 Released at tnteu.ac.in, Steps to Check

TNTEU B.Sc, B.Ed results 2019 | The Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University announced TNTEU BSc Result 2019, TNTEU Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) Result on its official website tnteu.ac.in. Candidates who had appeared for Bachelor of Science (B.Sc), Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) examinations can check the TNTEU Result 2019 from the official website once released.

The Bachelor of Science (B.Sc), Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) examinations were conducted by the Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University in the month of May and June. Candidates are advised to keep their hall ticket number and registration card handy in order to avoid unnecessary hassle while checking their score.

TNTEU B.Sc, B.Ed results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website - tnteu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on Latest updates

Step 3: Look for TNTEU B.Sc Result 2019, TNTEU B.Ed Result 2019 and click on it

Step 4: Enter registration nu,ber or roll number and date of birth

Step 5: Click on submit to check your TNTEU Result 2019

Step 6: Your TNTEU B.SC/B.Ed Result 2019 will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download result and keep a prinout for future use

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University is an exclusive University for Teachers Education established by the Government of Tamil Nadu to promote excellence in Teacher Education. Tamil Nadu is the seat of Higher Education in India, which offers a number of general as well as professional courses.

