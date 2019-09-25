TNTEU B.Sc, B.Ed Results 2019 Released at tnteu.ac.in, Steps to Check
The Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University will announce TNTEU BSc Result 2019, TNTEU Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) Result 2019 on its official website tnteu.ac.in
Image for representation | Credit: Reuters
TNTEU B.Sc, B.Ed results 2019 | The Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University announced TNTEU BSc Result 2019, TNTEU Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) Result on its official website tnteu.ac.in. Candidates who had appeared for Bachelor of Science (B.Sc), Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) examinations can check the TNTEU Result 2019 from the official website once released.
The Bachelor of Science (B.Sc), Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) examinations were conducted by the Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University in the month of May and June. Candidates are advised to keep their hall ticket number and registration card handy in order to avoid unnecessary hassle while checking their score.
TNTEU B.Sc, B.Ed results 2019: How to check
Step 1: Go to the official website - tnteu.ac.in
Step 2: Click on Latest updates
Step 3: Look for TNTEU B.Sc Result 2019, TNTEU B.Ed Result 2019 and click on it
Step 4: Enter registration nu,ber or roll number and date of birth
Step 5: Click on submit to check your TNTEU Result 2019
Step 6: Your TNTEU B.SC/B.Ed Result 2019 will appear on the screen
Step 7: Download result and keep a prinout for future use
The Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University is an exclusive University for Teachers Education established by the Government of Tamil Nadu to promote excellence in Teacher Education. Tamil Nadu is the seat of Higher Education in India, which offers a number of general as well as professional courses.
