TNTRB Annual Recruitment Planner 2018: 3030 Posts announced at trb.tn.nic.in, check here!
Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board is scheduled to begin issuing the detailed notifications pertaining to different job posts from 1st week of April 2018, next month.
Screen grab of official website of Teachers Recruitment Board
TNTRB Annual Recruitment Planner 2018 has been released by the Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) on its official website - trb.tn.nic.in. TN TRB aims to recruit 3030 candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor, Lecturer, Educational Officer and Agricultural Instructor this year via Written Examinations besides conducting Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test 2018 – Paper I & Paper II for the recruitment of undisclosed number of teachers in the state.
Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board is scheduled to begin issuing the detailed notifications pertaining to different job posts from 1st week of April 2018, next month. The scheme of examination and syllabus will be released in the same.
Candidates can refer to the TNTRB Annual Recruitment Planner 2018 to prepare well in advance for the competitive recruitment examinations. However, this is just an indicative and tentative schedule. The Recruitment Board has notified the posts, number of vacancies, expected date of detailed notification, date of examination, and expected time for result against these posts.
Interested candidates can refer to the official notification at the below mentioned url:
http://trb.tn.nic.in/TRBPLAN/01032018/Annual%20Plan.pdf
