TNUSRB Common Recruitment Exam 2017-18 Answer Keys on 24th March at tnusrbonline.org
TNUSRB will accept challenges/objections against the provisional Answer Keys till 2nd April 2018 and candidates must submit the same along with supporting documentation from Authoritative source.
TNUSRB Common Recruitment Exam 2017 Answer Keys for Recruitment of Grade-II Police Constables, Grade-II Jail Warders and Firemen are scheduled to be released on 24th March 2018 by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) on its official website - tnusrbonline.org. ‘The Key answers for the written examination conducted for Common Recruitment 2017 -18 will be published on 24.03.2018. If any discrepancies found in the questions and answers, the candidates may send their representations with required proof on or before 02.04.2018’ read a notification on the official website.
TNUSRB will accept challenges/objections against the provisional Answer Keys till 2nd April 2018 and candidates must submit the same along with supporting documentation from Authoritative source. The Recruitment Board will then consider the representations and will issue the Final Answer Keys on a later day, based on which the TNUSRB Common Recruitment Exam 2017 Result will be declared.
Candidates who qualify the written examination will be selected in 1:5 ratio to appear for the subsequent rounds that include Physical Measurement Test, Endurance Test and Physical Efficiency Test.
TNUSRB aims to recruit 6140 candidates for the posts of Grade-II Police Constables, Grade-II Jail Warders and Firemen for the state of Tamil Nadu. It had organized the exam on 11th March 2018 in which 35,695 candidates had appeared.
