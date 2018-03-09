TNUSRB Recruitment 2018 Exam for Constables, Jail Warders, Firemen on March 11; Check Exam Pattern, Past Question Papers

TNUSRB Recruitment 2018 Exam for Police Constables, Jail Warders, Firemen is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday. Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) aims to fill 6140 vacancies for the posts of Grade 2 Police Constable, Jail Warder and Fireman, for which it had invited applications in December 2017, last year.Candidates who had applied for the same must download their Hall Tickets from the official website as soon as possible to avoid any last minute technical glitches. Hall Tickets will include important information like Exam Centre, Venue, Time, etc… and all candidates are required to carry the same on the examination day.1. The Written Examination will carry 80 marks and will be divided into two sections viz General Knowledge (50 marks) and Psychology (30 marks).2. Candidates will be given 1 hour 20 minutes to attempt the same.3. Candidates who qualify the written examination will be selected in 1:5 ratio to appear for Physical Measurement Test, Endurance Test and Physical Efficiency Test.Past Question Papers:Candidates gearing up to appear for the Common Recruitment exam can test their knowledge as well as get familiar with the examination pattern and difficulty level by practicing past year question papers at the following url, where TNUSRB has uploaded solved question papers of 2010, 2012 and 2017:http://tnusrbonline.org/questionPaper.html