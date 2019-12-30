TNUSRB SI Hall Ticket 2019: TN Recruitment Board Releases Admit Card for Sub Inspector Posts
Image for representation.
TNUSRB SI Hall Ticket 2019 | The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board, also known as TNUSRB, has released the Admit Card for the recruitment of Sub Inspector posts. The TNUSRB SI Hall Ticket 2019 for Taluk, Armed Reserve (Men and Women/Transgender) and Tamil Nadu Special Police (Men). All the candidates who have registered for the TNUSRB 2019 Examination can download their Admit Card online from the official website, tnusrbonline.org.
As notified earlier in the official release, the recruitment drive will fill a total number of 969 vacancies in the TN Police Department as Sub-Inspectors, including 660 vacancies are of Sub-Inspector of Police (TK), 276 vacancies of Sub-Inspector of Police (AR), and 33 vacancies of Sub-Inspector of Police (TSP).
The recruitment examination for the departmental candidates will be held on January 11, 2020, whereas the exams for general candidates is scheduled for January 12, 2020. While the exam duration for TN Police Recruitment 2019 open quota candidates will be two hours and thirty minutes, it will be extended till three hours for departmental quota candidates.
TN Police Recruitment 2019: Here’s How to Download
Step 1: Go to official website tnusrbonline.org
Step 2: On the homepage, find the RECRUITMENT FOR THE POST OF SUB-INSPECTOR OF POLICE (TK, AR, TSP) 2019 link
Step 3: Click on the link to get SI Hall Ticket
Step 4: On the new page, login to the User ID and password to access your application
Step 5: Your TNUSRB SI Hall Ticket 2019 will appear online
Step 6: Take the print out of the admit card and print a hard copy for future use.
