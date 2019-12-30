Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

TNUSRB SI Hall Ticket 2019: TN Recruitment Board Releases Admit Card for Sub Inspector Posts

The recruitment examination for the departmental candidates will be held on January 11, 2020, whereas the exams for general candidates is scheduled for January 12, 2020.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 30, 2019, 4:05 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
TNUSRB SI Hall Ticket 2019: TN Recruitment Board Releases Admit Card for Sub Inspector Posts
Image for representation.

TNUSRB SI Hall Ticket 2019 | The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board, also known as TNUSRB, has released the Admit Card for the recruitment of Sub Inspector posts. The TNUSRB SI Hall Ticket 2019 for Taluk, Armed Reserve (Men and Women/Transgender) and Tamil Nadu Special Police (Men). All the candidates who have registered for the TNUSRB 2019 Examination can download their Admit Card online from the official website, tnusrbonline.org.

As notified earlier in the official release, the recruitment drive will fill a total number of 969 vacancies in the TN Police Department as Sub-Inspectors, including 660 vacancies are of Sub-Inspector of Police (TK), 276 vacancies of Sub-Inspector of Police (AR), and 33 vacancies of Sub-Inspector of Police (TSP).

The recruitment examination for the departmental candidates will be held on January 11, 2020, whereas the exams for general candidates is scheduled for January 12, 2020. While the exam duration for TN Police Recruitment 2019 open quota candidates will be two hours and thirty minutes, it will be extended till three hours for departmental quota candidates.

TN Police Recruitment 2019: Here’s How to Download

Step 1: Go to official website tnusrbonline.org

Step 2: On the homepage, find the RECRUITMENT FOR THE POST OF SUB-INSPECTOR OF POLICE (TK, AR, TSP) 2019 link

Step 3: Click on the link to get SI Hall Ticket

Step 4: On the new page, login to the User ID and password to access your application

Step 5: Your TNUSRB SI Hall Ticket 2019 will appear online

Step 6: Take the print out of the admit card and print a hard copy for future use.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram