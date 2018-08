TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2018: 202 Sub Inspector (Finger Print) Posts, Apply Now

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 202 vacancies for the post of Sub Inspector (Tamil Nadu) has begun today on the official website of Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) - tnusrbonline.org. TNUSRB is inviting applications from men, women and transgender candidates for this direct recruitment drive.Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://tnusrbonline.org/ Step 2 – Under ‘RECRUITMENT FOR THE POST OF SUB - INSPECTOR OF POLICE(FINGERPRINT) – 2018’ tab, click on ‘Application Form’Step 3 – Click on ‘New User’ to register yourselfStep 4 – Login with your registration credentialsStep 5 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application processStep 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - https://sifingerprint.tnusrbonline.org/TNU/LoginAction_input.action Candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs.500 via Cash Challan or Online Payment.The applicant must possess a Bachelor’s degree in Science from a recognized University or Institution. The candidate must have studied Tamil till Class 10as a subject, however, if not, then the candidate must clear Tamil-Part II Test within 2 years of joining the service.The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 20 to 28 years as on 1July 2018. Age relaxation rules are applicable as stated in the official advertisement.Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Examination, Physical Measurement Test, followed by Certificate Verification and Viva Voce.Candidates must go through the official notification to know about the syllabus and other quota rules:The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.36,900- 1,16,600