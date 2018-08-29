GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2018: 202 Sub Inspector (Finger Print) Posts, Apply Now

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 202 vacancies for the post of Sub Inspector (Tamil Nadu) has begun today on the official website of Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) - tnusrbonline.org.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 29, 2018, 11:26 AM IST
TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 202 vacancies for the post of Sub Inspector (Tamil Nadu) has begun today on the official website of Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) - tnusrbonline.org. TNUSRB is inviting applications from men, women and transgender candidates for this direct recruitment drive.

How to apply for TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://tnusrbonline.org/

Step 2 – Under ‘RECRUITMENT FOR THE POST OF SUB - INSPECTOR OF POLICE(FINGERPRINT) – 2018’ tab, click on ‘Application Form’

Step 3 – Click on ‘New User’ to register yourself

Step 4 – Login with your registration credentials

Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process

Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - https://sifingerprint.tnusrbonline.org/TNU/LoginAction_input.action

Application Fee:

Candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs.500 via Cash Challan or Online Payment.

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicant must possess a Bachelor’s degree in Science from a recognized University or Institution. The candidate must have studied Tamil till Class 10th as a subject, however, if not, then the candidate must clear Tamil-Part II Test within 2 years of joining the service.

Age-Limit:

The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 20 to 28 years as on 1st July 2018. Age relaxation rules are applicable as stated in the official advertisement.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Examination, Physical Measurement Test, followed by Certificate Verification and Viva Voce.

Candidates must go through the official notification to know about the syllabus and other quota rules:

http://tnusrbonline.org/SI_Fingerprint_InformationBrochure.pdf

Pay Scale:

The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.36,900- 1,16,600
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
