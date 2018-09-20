English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TNUSRB SI Technical Hall Ticket 2018 Out at tnusrbonline.org, Download Now
‘THE HALL TICKETS FOR ELIGIBLE CANDIDATES FOR SI (TECHNICAL) WRITTEN EXAMINATION HAVE BEEN HOSTED’ reads a notification on the official website.
Illustration by MIr Suhail/News18
TNUSRB SI Technical Hall Ticket 2018 has been released by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) on its official website – tnusrbonline.org.
TNUSRB aims to recruit 309 candidates for the post of SI (Technical) for which it had invited online applications last month. Candidates who had successfully registered for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Hall Ticket now:
How to download TNUSRB SI Technical Hall Ticket 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://tnusrbonline.org/
Step 2 – Under ‘RECRUITMENT FOR THE POST OF SUB - INSPECTOR OF POLICE(TECHNICAL) – 2018’ click on ‘Existing user click here to Login’
Step 3 – Enter your User ID and Password
Step 4 – Download your Hall Ticket and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link – https://sitech.tnusrbonline.org/TNU/LoginAction_input.action
TNUSRB SI Technical Exam Pattern:
Candidates will be given 3 hours to attempt the written examination which will carry 80 marks for a total of 160 questions divided into General Knowledge (30 marks) and Technical Subjects (50 marks).
Next Steps:
Candidates who will qualify the Written Exam will be eligible to appear for Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Original Certificate Verification followed by Viva Voce.
Live TV
