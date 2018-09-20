GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

TNUSRB SI Technical Hall Ticket 2018 Out at tnusrbonline.org, Download Now

‘THE HALL TICKETS FOR ELIGIBLE CANDIDATES FOR SI (TECHNICAL) WRITTEN EXAMINATION HAVE BEEN HOSTED’ reads a notification on the official website.

Contributor Content

Updated:September 20, 2018, 1:36 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
TNUSRB SI Technical Hall Ticket 2018 Out at tnusrbonline.org, Download Now
Illustration by MIr Suhail/News18
Loading...
TNUSRB SI Technical Hall Ticket 2018 has been released by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) on its official website – tnusrbonline.org.

‘THE HALL TICKETS FOR ELIGIBLE CANDIDATES FOR SI (TECHNICAL) WRITTEN EXAMINATION HAVE BEEN HOSTED’ reads a notification on the official website.

TNUSRB aims to recruit 309 candidates for the post of SI (Technical) for which it had invited online applications last month. Candidates who had successfully registered for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Hall Ticket now:

How to download TNUSRB SI Technical Hall Ticket 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://tnusrbonline.org/
Step 2 – Under ‘RECRUITMENT FOR THE POST OF SUB - INSPECTOR OF POLICE(TECHNICAL) – 2018’ click on ‘Existing user click here to Login’
Step 3 – Enter your User ID and Password
Step 4 – Download your Hall Ticket and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link – https://sitech.tnusrbonline.org/TNU/LoginAction_input.action

TNUSRB SI Technical Exam Pattern:

Candidates will be given 3 hours to attempt the written examination which will carry 80 marks for a total of 160 questions divided into General Knowledge (30 marks) and Technical Subjects (50 marks).

Next Steps:

Candidates who will qualify the Written Exam will be eligible to appear for Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Original Certificate Verification followed by Viva Voce.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...