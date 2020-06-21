'To a Man Who Cherished His Family': Late Arun Jaitley's Children Remember Him on Father's Day

The daughter and son of late Union finance minister and veteran BJP leader Arun Jaitley wrote endearing posts on Twitter on Father’s Day.







Jaitley daughter Sonali said the senior BJP functionary, who passed away in August 2019, had dedicated himself to the cause nation, yet cherished his family, adding that he lived a truly exemplary life.

" To a man who dedicated himself to India yet cherished his family, to a man who lived a truly exemplary life, to a man who persevered & forged his destiny, to the man who made me who I am... Happy #FathersDay, @arunjaitley. I miss you very much, dad - and will always love you!”

His son Rohan said Jaitley was his idol, friend and guide, adding that they shared an unspoken connection.

“Dad, you are in all my most treasured memories. My idol, my friend and my guide. We had an unspoken connection that I miss everyday. I am proud to be your son and am grateful for all your blessings. @arunjaitley #HappyFathersDay”.











Sonali and Rohan’s emotional tweets about their father once again brought to fore the ace politician’s capability to balance work and personal life.

A man remembered for his sharp political acumen and accessibility, Jaitley ensured that he took out time for his family.







I have seen him as a minister in late Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s cabinet as general secretary and spokesman of the BJP, as Leader of Oppositon in the Rajya sabha and as a top minister and strategist in the Narendra Modi cabinet in the last few years.

But family, especially his children, always remained his source of strength and were very close to his heart.







One thing that he deeply regretted was being unable to accompany his daughter when she received her LLM degree at Cornell University.

