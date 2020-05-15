To Adhere to Covid-19 Safety Guidelines, Holes Dug Up in Advance at Bhopal Graveyard

With safety guidelines in place for cremation of bodies which are not related to coronavirus deaths, a graveyard in Bhopal’s Jahangirabad area has dug up one dozen graves in advance as a precautionary measure.

It is worth noting that the Jahangirabad area in the old city is a Covid-19 red zone, with nine deaths and well over 200 cases of coronavirus having been detected as of now.

The Jhadawallah Kabristan in Jahangirabad has 12 different holes dug up in case multiple bodies arrive.

Md Rehan, the head of the Kabristan committee in Jahangirabad told News18 that they receive dead bodies from Hamidia Hospital — a state-run hospital in Bhopal. He also said have no idea about whether or not these are coronavirus-related deaths and are also required to cremate bodies on short notice.

"At times we get more than one body and 25-30 people accompanying the funeral procession overcrowd the facility, which is not recommended as per safety guidelines", he added.

The middle-aged man said that the committee approached municipal corporation after it received six bodies in a single day –four from Hamidia Hospital and two from Chirayu Hospital, a hospital that has been used to treat Covid-19 patients, for JCB machines.

"These machines dig basic pits and our boys complete the task of digging up the grave," Rehan said, saying that a single grave takes four to hours to dig up and amid Ramzan, it is hard to find labourers in the market.

The crematorium has received 38 dead bodies so far, the committee head said.

A densely populated area, Jahangirabad was sealed from eight sides a month ago and till now around 10,000 samples have been taken from the area for testing.

As a precautionary measure, the administration is shifting locals from crowded areas to safer zones so as to keep them safe. Around 2,500 locals are being shifted in government buses in the initial phase. The three kilometre stretch has a population of around 90,000.