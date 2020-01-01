Take the pledge to vote

To Allay Fears around CAA, Amit Shah to Address a Mega Rally in MP's Jabalpur on January 12

Madhya Pradesh is among the states which have rebelled against the new citizenship law and refused to implement it in their domain. Chief Minister Kamal Nath has affirmed that he won’t allow CAA to be implemented in the state.

News18

January 1, 2020
Bhopal: As part of efforts to generate mass support for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the NRC, the Madhya Pradesh BJP unit has announced that Home minister Amit Shah would address a public rally in Jabalpur on January 12.

Madhya Pradesh is among the states which have rebelled against the new citizenship law and refused to implement it in their domain.

During a recent protest rally, Chief Minister Kamal Nath had not only led the demonstration but also affirmed that he won’t allow CAA to be implemented in Madhya Pradesh.

“Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah will address a mega public meeting in Jabalpur on January 12,” said BJP MP chief Rakesh Singh.

Shah would convey a message that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre is committed to keeping the borders of the country secured, upholding public’s interest and progress of the country, Singh told media on Wednesday.

To add, the BJP is running a campaign from January 1 to 15 to raise public awareness on the CAA. The BJP leaders and workers are taking part in backing the #IndiaSupportsCAA campaign, a party communique said.

Party executive president JP Nadda too had toured the state recently and spoken on CAA and other legislations.

Besides, a crucial Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal meeting of RSS is also starting in Indore on January 2. The week-long meeting will witness the participation of 400 RSS offcie bearers, including chief Mohan Bhagwat, Sar Karyawah Bhaiyyaji Joshi, BJP executive president JP Nadda, party gen secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, Ram Madhav and several union ministers.

Between the deliberations, the meet is expected to discuss the nationwide campaign the organisation wishes to initiate over citizenship amendment controversy.

The convention is also likely to discuss ways to propagate issues such as the path of Ram temple getting cleared and Centre revoking article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Sources claimed that the conclave has spared a single session for discussions focussed on the BJP.

