To Be Celebrated Like ‘Diwali’, Preparation Ramped Up for Ayodhya Temple Ceremony Amid Pandemic

Preparations are in full swing to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on August 5.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is monitoring preparations of the much-awaited occasion personally and on Saturday, he reached the city to take stock of the arrangements. During a meeting with the seers and saints, CM stated that this auspicious moment has come after 500 years of struggle and it would be celebrated like Diwali.

Residents of the city have been asked to light up earthen lamps at their homes on the eve of the foundation stone laying ceremony. And to make the celebration merrier, the state’s tourism department is equally participating in the preparations.

The occasion will be live-streamed on Doordarshan so that the devotees across the globe can attend the grand event. Mahant Kanhaiya Das, president of Ayodhya Sant Samiti, said that Diwali will be celebrated in Ayodhya from August 3, while bhajans and other religious activities will be performed. Saints will also participate in 108 Hanuman Chalisa recitations in the temples.

Meanwhile, roads, railings and walls surrounding the temple area are being painted with murals. Authorities stated that keeping the pandemic in mind, social distancing would be followed throughout the grand event.