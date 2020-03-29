Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

To Beat Price Rise Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Bengal Govt Starts Selling Fish Online

The decision was taken after several complaints regarding the steep rise in the price of fishes were made to the office of Fisheries Minister Chandranath Sinha, the official said.

PTI

Updated:March 29, 2020, 9:23 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
To Beat Price Rise Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Bengal Govt Starts Selling Fish Online
A vendor cuts fish for a customer at a wholesale fish market in Kolkata, India, February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Kolkata: People living in Kolkata will now be able to order raw fish online as the West Bengal government has launched an application to tackle rising prices amid the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, a senior official said on Sunday.

The West Bengal Fisheries Development Corporation Limited will also be selling fish in the districts from its vehicles, he said.

The decision was taken after several complaints regarding the steep rise in the price of fishes were made to the office of Fisheries Minister Chandranath Sinha, the official said.

There was a sudden rise in prices of fish due to the lockdown. We received several complaints regarding this. So, we decided to sell fish produced in our farms, Sinha said.

All district officials have been asked to supply fish to as many markets as they can, the official said.

People living in Kolkata can order fishes such as catla, rohu and parshe through the State Fisheries Development Corporation (SFDC) app available in Google Play Store, he said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram