To Boost Tourism, J&K Govt Approves Land for Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam Temple

In a bid to increase footfall in Jammu and Kashmir, the government has decided to give over 490 kanals of land to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams for building a temple. The decision was taken during an Administrative Council (AC) meeting held in Jammu under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

“The administrative council has approved the proposal to allot 496 Kanal 17 Marla to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for the building of Temple and its allied infrastructures, pilgrim amenities complex, Vedapatasala, Spiritual/Meditation Centre, office, residential quarters and a parking,” a government spokesperson said.

He said that the land would be allowed on a lease basis for a period of 40 years. “In future, there would be medical and educational facilities also available on the campus,” he said.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), a board established by the government under the TTD Act, 1932 is a charitable organisation of international repute with a proven track record of activities in the spiritual, cultural, social, and educational sphere.

“Its arrival in Jammu and Kashmir will tap the tourism potential particularly pilgrim tourism in Jammu- the City of Temples, besides enhancing economic activities” he added.

Once developed, the TTD infrastructure will be an attraction for the pilgrims and tourists in addition to the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine and Amarnath Shrine. “It will enable tourists to come and stay longer in Jammu city. The future development on the campus will also contribute to the economic growth of the region” the spokesperson emphasised.