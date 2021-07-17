To Boost Tourism, Karnataka Govt to Install Ropeway at Nandi Hills, Conserve Archaeological Monuments

The Karnataka Tourism department is soon installing a ropeway at the popular hill station Nandi Hills, which is an hour’s distance from Bengaluru.

In a departmental review meeting, the tourism and environment minister C P Yogeshwar directed the officials to float a tender and do the needful for this project.

“AARCON Infra Company, which has a wide experience of 51 years in executing ropeway projects worldwide and has installed 64 ropeways in different states in India and other parts of the world, has presented a demonstration of their capabilities. We will call the tender and start the ropeway work at the Nandi hills soon,” he told The Indian Express.

The popular tourist destination- Nandi Hills offers a wide variety of flora and fauna. It is one of the most favored weekend getaways for Bangalore residents as most of them usually come to the spot to catch a glimpse of sunrise.

Reportedly, the state government had decided to push a range of activities and projects at Nandi hills to boost its tourism. This includes trails to five hills surrounding the hills, eco-tourism, conservation of archaeological monuments, beautification, and infrastructure development.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here