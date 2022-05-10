To Breach Cordon, Terrorists Used Civilians as Cannon Fodder in Shopian Firing; 1 Dead

The death of a Kashmiri civilian, who was injured during an encounter in Shopian district of south Kashmir, has again showed that the terrorists operating in the Valley don’t care about the lives of Kashmiris and use them as cannon fodder.

Security forces had specific inputs about the presence of the terrorists in the area of Pandoshan located around 4 km from Chaudhary Gund in South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

“As the cordon and search operation was launched by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir police around 8.30 pm last night (Monday), the contact was established with the hiding terrorist who resorted to indiscriminate firing from all directions in an attempt to breach the cordon, thereby putting the lives of civilians at a great risk’, an officer part of the operations said.

He said sensing grave threat to the lives of the civilians, teams commenced civilian evacuation from the operation site despite being heavily fired upon by the terrorists.

“The terrorists sensing being cornered started firing on the civilians in order to create chaos to assist them in their escape bid. With complete disregard to own safety, the security forces were successful in evacuating a majority of civilians to a safe location, however, due to incessant and targeted firing from the terrorists, one soldier Lance Naik Sanjib Das and two civilians namely Shahid Gani Dar and Suhaib Ahmad received gunshot wounds,” he said.

He further said all the injured were immediately evacuated in an army helicopter to 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar.

“Despite timely medical intervention and best efforts of the doctors, Shahid Gani Dar succumbed to injuries. The other injured civilian, Suhaib Ahmad, is reported to be critical but stable. He will be undergoing lifesaving surgeries,” he said.

He said Lance Naik Sanjib Das is stable and out of danger.

The terrorists have managed to escape the site. The security forces have intensified their search operations to nab them.

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi had recently told CNN-News18 that Pakistani terrorists were using locals as cannon fodder and the youth, who pick up guns and want to surrender during the encounter, were not allowed to do the same by the foreign terrorists.

“Mothers make appeal to the local terrorist to come out during the encounters, but the foreign terrorists don’t let them. We are not even sure if they (local militants) get killed (during the encounter) by the bullets of security forces or by the foreign terrorists,” he had said.

