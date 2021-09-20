To Bring Back the '60s Tune in the City, Kolkata Restaurants Jazz It Up

Good music and good food set a Sunday mood and if you are in Kolkata, cultural heritage is the cherry on the top. Multiple restaurants can take you back to the ’60s where you can take a sip of your favourite drink and enjoy live music.

Kolkata is a veritable treasure trove of culinary heritage and traditions which spans geographies and cultures, and the food available in the city celebrates its cosmopolitanism and inclusiveness. The Indian National Trust for Architectural and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) has launched a blue plaque scheme for Kolkata to honour the establishments that have made a lasting impact on the city’s culinary heritage.

Following the criteria of having the restaurants for over at least 60 years that are still in operation, the INTACH task group reviewed over 100 outlets. Old heritage has been restored in the walls of various restaurants in different eateries and restaurants. The INTACH has acknowledged 15 exquisite establishments through the initiative, Calcutta Culinary Heritage Trail, to create awareness and pay tribute to their lasting impact on the city’s culinary heritage. Shiraz, Dilkhusha Cabin, Girish Chandra Dey and Nakur Chandra Nandy, Allen Kitchen, Nobin Chandra Das, Bhim Chandra Nag, Paramount Sherbets and Syrups, Sabir’s Hotel, Niranjan Agar, Indian Coffee House, Kwality, Mocambo, Trinca’s, Eau Chiew, K. C. Das are 15 of them.

Line lines of Kolkata back in the ’60s-’70s were tied up with good music and good food. One of the oldest restaurants Trincas started in 1939 at Park Street is back with a live jazz music session for two hours in the weekend afternoon to bring back the mood.

Partner of Trincas, Anand Puri said, “Jazz session was a culture in Calcutta in the late ’60s. But then we had to stop it for some reason. We have started it again on a regular basis three weeks back as the tune needs to bring back in the city again."

GM Kapoor, Convenor of INTACH, said, “We want to restore the heritage of Kolkata thus those are being awarded who are a part of it."

Nitin Kothari, owner of the 64-year-old Mocambo Restaurant said, “We believe in keeping the heritage. A German interior decorator has decorated the restaurant and we kept the interior the same over the years. Even there have been zero changes in the Main menu which had been set by a chef from Italy."

Carrying forward with the culture, the restaurants are giving the flavour of old days and the visitors are amused.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here