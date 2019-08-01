Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

To Celebrate Guru Nanak's 550th Birth Anniversary, Over 500 Sikh Pilgrims to Enter India from Pakistan

The Indian pilgrims who had entered Pakistan's Punjab province two days ago will return as part of a Nagar Kirtan from Attari border today.

IANS

Updated:August 1, 2019, 12:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
To Celebrate Guru Nanak's 550th Birth Anniversary, Over 500 Sikh Pilgrims to Enter India from Pakistan
Sikh devotees before crossing to Pakistan to take part in a religious procession to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev (PTI Photo)
Loading...

Amritsar: A team of over 500 Sikh pilgrims will enter India from Pakistan via road on Thursday after paying obeisance at the historic Nankana Sahib as part of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, event organisers said.

Two days ago, the pilgrims had entered the Punjab province of Pakistan.

"I invite Sangat to join at Attari Border in maximum number to welcome the Nagar Kirtan from Sri Nankana Sahib today at 1.30 pm," tweeted Akali Dal MLA Manjinder S. Sirsa.

Sirsa, who is the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Committee President, is leading the pilgrims from India.

"Pakistan feels honoured that celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak are being started from Nankana Sahib," the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi said in a statement.

The Pakistan government is taking several initiatives to make the celebrations memorable and historic, it added.

The cross-border Kartarpur corridor will be inaugurated in November, during which thousands of pilgrims from India are expected to cross into Pakistan to visit the Kartarpur gurdwara where Guru Nanak spent his final days. A large portion of the corridor falls in Pakistan's territory.

The construction of the 4.2-km-long corridor will be over by end of September, well before the 550th birth anniversary celebrations in India and Pakistan.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram