To Celebrate International Women’s Day, Air India Operates All-Women Crew Flight From Kolkata
The national carrier claimed it had created a world record last year by operating the longest-ever all women crew flight around the world on the Delhi-San Francisco-Delhi route.
Representative image
Kolkata: National carrier Air India has said it has operated a flight on the Kolkata-Dimapur-Kolkata sector on Sunday with an all-women cockpit and cabin crew as part of its celebration of International Women's Day.
According to a release issued by the airlines, the flight AI709, an Airbus 319, was operated by Captain Akanksha Verma and Captain Satovisa Banerjee in the cockpit while the cabin crew comprised D Bhutia, MG Mohanraj, T Ghosh and Yatili Kath.
The flight was flagged off by Air India's General Manager, Personnel, Navneet Sidhu along with other senior officials at the city airport rolling out the events planned by Air India Eastern Region to commemorate the International Women's Day on February 8, it said.
During this week, Air India has plans to organise a series of cultural and creative events to commemorate the International Women's Day, the release added.
Air India had operated the world's first all-women crew flight from Kolkata to Silchar way back in 1985.
The national carrier claimed it had created a world record last year by operating the longest-ever all women crew flight around the world on the Delhi-San Francisco-Delhi route.
