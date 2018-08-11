English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
To Check Corruption, Cops in Himachal Pradesh's Una Barred from Carrying over Rs 200
Continuous complaints of (policemen) seeking bribes, especially from pilgrims coming from neighbouring Punjab to pay their obeisance at the temples located in Himachal Pradesh, has forced me to take this decision
Representative Image. (Photo: Chitkul Valley, Himachal Pradesh/Imgur)
Loading...
Shimla: In a bid to curb corruption, the police chief of Himachal Pradesh's Una district has issued a unique diktat barring on duty cops manning check-points to keep more than Rs 200 with them.
Una superintendent of police Diwakar Sharma said the decision was taken after he received complaints alleging that police personnel at check-points demanded bribes from pilgrims entering the hill-state.
"Continuous complaints of (policemen) seeking bribes, especially from pilgrims coming from neighbouring Punjab to pay their obeisance at the temples located in Himachal Pradesh, has forced me to take this decision," the SP told PTI.
Sharma said the district was the entry point for thousands of pilgrims coming from Punjab to pray at the state's various holy shrines including Chintpurni, Jawalji and Kangra. The directive was issued yesterday and implemented from today.
"If there is any urgency for a particular cop posted at any check-post to keep more than Rs 200 with him or her, then the police personnel will have to mention the exact amount in daily diary of the concerned police station," he said.
The SP further said he had suspended five cops after catching them red-handed while taking bribes from pilgrims at Mubarakpur check-post on March 28.
Subsequently, the policemen posted at Marwari check-post were transferred on suspicion of taking a bribe on June 20, he said, adding that the power to issue challans and compound vehicles of some cops was withdrawn after they were found guilty of corruption.
Despite the crackdown, the complaints of cops at check-points seeking bribes kept pouring in forcing Sharma to issue the unique directive, he said.
"I have carried out several surprise raids as a commoner since my posting as SP in Una on January 4 and found that corruption is rampant at check points," he said.
"I am hopeful this decision will act as a deterrent," he added.
Also Watch
Una superintendent of police Diwakar Sharma said the decision was taken after he received complaints alleging that police personnel at check-points demanded bribes from pilgrims entering the hill-state.
"Continuous complaints of (policemen) seeking bribes, especially from pilgrims coming from neighbouring Punjab to pay their obeisance at the temples located in Himachal Pradesh, has forced me to take this decision," the SP told PTI.
Sharma said the district was the entry point for thousands of pilgrims coming from Punjab to pray at the state's various holy shrines including Chintpurni, Jawalji and Kangra. The directive was issued yesterday and implemented from today.
"If there is any urgency for a particular cop posted at any check-post to keep more than Rs 200 with him or her, then the police personnel will have to mention the exact amount in daily diary of the concerned police station," he said.
The SP further said he had suspended five cops after catching them red-handed while taking bribes from pilgrims at Mubarakpur check-post on March 28.
Subsequently, the policemen posted at Marwari check-post were transferred on suspicion of taking a bribe on June 20, he said, adding that the power to issue challans and compound vehicles of some cops was withdrawn after they were found guilty of corruption.
Despite the crackdown, the complaints of cops at check-points seeking bribes kept pouring in forcing Sharma to issue the unique directive, he said.
"I have carried out several surprise raids as a commoner since my posting as SP in Una on January 4 and found that corruption is rampant at check points," he said.
"I am hopeful this decision will act as a deterrent," he added.
Also Watch
-
Floods, Landslides Across Kerala
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Heavy Rainfall Wreak Havoc In Kerala
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
Floods, Landslides Across Kerala
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Heavy Rainfall Wreak Havoc In Kerala
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan, Dwayne Bravo Feature in TKR Anthem for CPL 2018
- Arjun Kapoor is India's Most Wanted Intelligence Officer on Mission
- Owner of India's Most Expensive Superbike Buys BMW HP4 Race for Rs 85 Lakh - See Pics
- Salman Khan Accepts And Wins Kiren Rijiju's Fitness Challenge, Watch Video
- 10 Things Akshay Kumar Revealed About Himself During his Gold Twitter Chat
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...