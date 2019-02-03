LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
To Check Predatory Pricing by Airlines During Winters, J&K Governor Seeks PM Modi's Help

Malik said there is a need to make the airlines understand and the fares need to be reduced.

PTI

Updated:February 3, 2019, 7:22 PM IST
To Check Predatory Pricing by Airlines During Winters, J&K Governor Seeks PM Modi's Help
File photo of Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik.
Loading...
Srinagar: In an unusual but genuine demand, Jammu & Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to check predatory pricing by airlines here during the winter season.

"I want to put forth a demand on behalf of Kashmiri people that during winter our people get stuck and airlines give ticket for Rs 28,000 (from Delhi and back). In Rs 28,000, one can go and come back from Dubai," Malik said at a public function being attended by the prime minister.

He said there have been instances when students need to go to other places for exams and people who have travel due to urgent needs.

"Once we got a plane for the defence (for taking out the people from Srinagar to attend to urgent work). But in other days, they (airlines) are not ready to reduce any money (air fare)," he said.

Malik said there is a need to make the airlines understand and the fares need to be reduced.

"What would be more injustice than this? How tourism will increase (in the state)? How will (the state) progress?," he asked.

Malik said during the winter season roads get closed and the whole administration is engaged in taking all the possible steps to ensure nobody suffers.

"This (checking predatory pricing by airlines) is my only demand and I expect that you (Modi) will fulfil this after reaching Delhi," the governor said.

| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
