To Contain Spread of Coronavirus, No Muharram Processions Allowed This Year

In the view of Covid-19, several state governments including- Telangana, Delhi, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir have announced the suspension of Muharram processions this year. Authorities have issued guidelines and SOP’s to be followed as no one is allowed to congregate to mourn together.

Every year thousands of black-clad chest-beating mourners participate in various processions all over the country. The Shia Muslim community takes out Muharram processions where several Tazia (a replica of the tomb of Imam Hussain) are presented across the north Indian states. While, the Bibi Ka Alam processions are held in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Youm-e-Ashura marks the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Mohammad in Karbala on the 10th day of Muharram. A procession with mourners carrying daggers and knives is carried out from the dargah and the blood oozing out of their self-inflicted wounds is reminiscent of the tragedy.

What is Youm-e-Ashura ?

Youm-e-Ashura​ is observed by Muslims with abstinence and prayers to mourn the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), who died in the battle of Karbala in the seventh century. It marks the first and one of the sacred months of the Islamic calendar. The first 10 days are marked by a procession with horses, which culminates into the 10th day of Ashura. Muharram symbolizes the spirit of sacrifice which is placed above all the virtues of mankind.

POINTS TO BE REMEMBERED DURING THE MOHARRAM THIS YEAR

1 Not more than two persons should be present at the 'Sabeels' (stalls).

2 Water should be distributed only in sealed bottles while cleanliness and social distancing must be strictly followed.

3 Not more than four people will be allowed in any programme.

4 Majlis (social, cultural or religious gathering) should be organised online adhering to norms.

5 Food and cooked items should be packed and handed over to the participants and no community food camp should be organized.

6 The management of various Aashoorkhanas were asked to display the number of persons who could be accommodated during a particular religious programme.

7 Management should take up regular sanitation at the premises of AshoorKhanas.

8 Senior citizens and children to stay away from the gatherings as a precautionary measure.

9 Maintaining social distance, wearing the mask and washing hands is compulsory and must be adhered to.

10 The installation of Alams at Ashoorkhanas may be permitted with the Mujawars/ Muthawallies/ Managing Committees not exceeding 10 members at the Fateha and 30 to 40 members in Majlis.