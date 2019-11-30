To Counter BJP's 'Balakot Publicity', MP Govt to Celebrate Indira Gandhi's Role in Liberation of Bangladesh

Bhopal: In a move to counter BJP's publicity of Balakot strike, the Madhya Pradesh government has announced celebrating Indira Gandhi's role in the liberation of Bangladesh and observing 16th December- the day of liberation on a grand scale.

The state government has planned special functions at Bhopal based Shaurya Smarak, the grand war memorial dedicated to armed forces of the country to felicitate kin of army jawans of the state who were part of the 1971 war.

Kamal Nath led Madhya Pradesh government would honour the families of those who laid down their lives in the 1971 war and hailed to Madhya Pradesh.

The state government has also planned organising functions in schools and colleges of the state on the occasion.

Political observers believe that the attempt of the Congress party is to counter BJP’s efforts to cash in on the publicity of Balakot strike.

Public Relations Minister PC Sharma speaking on the issue termed the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war as one of the greatest victories in the world in which 90,000 Pakistani’s armed jawans surrendered before the Indian army. “World superpower US had threatened India over military action for its move, but late PM Gandhi did not succumb to the pressure and went ahead with the war”, Sharma said.

Sharma added that it was possible under the efficient leadership of the former PM Indira Gandhi who exhibited courage and bifurcated Pakistan to create Bangladesh- a new nation on the world map.

Starting on Dec 3, the war had taken just 13 days to conclude as Indian army aided East Pakistan’s Mukti Bahini to seek liberation from Pakistan and to create a separate nation- Bangladesh.

Around 1,500 Indian soldiers have laid down their lives in the war while 93,000 Pak army soldiers have surrendered before the Indian army.

