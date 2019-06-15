English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
To Counter Heat, Railways to Provide Free ORS at Jhansi and Gwalior Railway Stations
Officials of Railway's Jhansi Division decided this after four elderly passengers, travelling by the Kerala Express, died of heat stroke early this week.
Image for Representation.
Jhansi/Gwalior: Other than tea, coffee, soft drinks and water, oral rehydration salts (ORS) will now be available for passengers at railway stations coming under Jhansi Division.
Jhansi Division Public Relations Officer Manoj Singh said, "We have started providing free ORS solution at Jhansi and Gwalior railway stations as a pilot project."
He said a formal proposal for the sale of ORS solution at railway station stalls has been sent to senior officials. "Once we get the approval, we will decide on the cost of the product and other details," he said.
