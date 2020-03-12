Take the pledge to vote

To Cut Down on Paper Usage, SC to Accept Petitions Only on A4 Sheets of Paper from April 1

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on January 14 had directed the apex court registry to use A4 size sheets printed on both sides for internal communications at all levels.

PTI

Updated:March 12, 2020, 7:39 PM IST
New Delhi: In a bid to control environmental degradation and bring uniformity in the use of paper in its day-to-day work, the Supreme Court will accept petitions and affidavits only on A4 size sheets of paper printed on both sides from April 1.

Chief Justice of India S A Bobde had on January 14 directed the Supreme Court registry to use A4 size sheets printed on both sides for internal communications at all levels.

A new circular dated March 5, which was uploaded on the apex court website on Thursday, said A4 size paper will be accepted on the judicial side from April 1, with required specifications.

"It is notified for the information of all concerned that the Competent Authority has been pleased to direct that: With a view to bring uniformity about use of paper and printing thereon and to minimize consumption of paper and consequently to save the environment, superior quality A4 size paper...," the circular said.

The circular, issued through apex court secretary-general Sanjeev S Kalgaonkar, said from now onwards all the communication to the advocate-on-record will be sent through e-mails and SMSs and the registry is discontinuing the practice of sending such communications through hard copies.

Earlier, another circular, which had come into force from January 26, had urged everyone to be economical in the consumption of paper and to ensure that the quality of paper be such that the communication is clear to read when printed on both sides.

At present 'legal size' paper, bigger than A-4 size sheets, is used in the country's courts. Judicial stakeholders raising environmental concerns have said printing only on one side and wide margins caused large scale wastage of paper in courts.

---
