To Discourage People From Spitting on Premises, Railways to Introduce Spittoons

Spitting in public places is prohibited and despite stringent provisions, it remains a major nuisance in the country. The Indian Railways is one of the major victims of public spitting. The Railways has to spend in crores and waste thousands of gallons of water every year to clean the stains caused by pan and gutka spitting on its premises.

To discourage public spitting and save around Rs 1,200 crores and thousands of gallons of water, railways is introducing pocket-sized reusable biodegradable spittoons.

According to an officer of the Indian Railways, the spittoons are biodegradable and nature friendly. The pocket-sized reusable spittoons have seeds that will grow plants when it is disposed of.

The officer further added that as a pilot project the passengers in the habit of eating pan, gutka and tobacco will be motivated to use spittoons. The passengers can get these spittoons from various vending machines and kiosks within the railway campus.

According to the Indian Railways, initially, the spittoons vending machines and kiosks will be installed in 42 stations located in Western Railway, Northern Railway and Central Railway zones. A passenger can get the spittoon pouch for the price of Rs 5 and Rs 10.

EzySpit, a startup, has won the bid to install spittoons vending machines and kiosks in Indian Railways premises. Co-founder of EzySpit Ritu Gupta said, “We have signed an agreement with Indian Railways for 42 stations. We have also started installing EasySpit vending machines at some stations.”

According to the manufactures of the spittoons, the pouch can be reused 20 to 25 times and carry it in their pockets.

Manufacturers claim that a spittoon pouch has macromolecule pulp technology and contains a material that binds with bacteria and viruses present in saliva. When someone spits in the spittoon, the sputum will absorb it and turn it into a solid particle. Once thrown it will dissolve and mix with soil.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.