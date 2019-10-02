To End Feud Between IPS & CAPF Officers, Govt Decides Not to Grant Pay Upgrade to Paramilitary Cadres

New Delhi: Attempting to end the ongoing feud between the Indian Police Service and Paramilitary cadre officers, the government decided that Non Functional Financial Upgradation (NFFU) grant can't be granted to Paramilitary cadre officers.

About 6000 CAPF officers had expressed their hope for a raise in salary and perks, under the NFFU, which is given when a promotion isn’t granted due to a lack of vacancies.

The MHA has also moved the Supreme Court seeking a two-month extension till November 30 to implement the apex court’s February 2019 order, which had granted CAPF officers Organised Group A service status bringing them at par with officials from IAS, IPS, IRS and other central services.

Quoting advice from the DOPT, an office memorandum from the Home Ministry said that "no NFFU benefits can be granted to CAPF officers at level 13A. (DIG Rank and above)"

The memorandum states, "Since no IAS officer is posted in the central staffing scheme to a post in level 13-A of pay matrix, no NFFU can be granted to CAPF officers at level 13-A."

The memorandum directs CAPFs to release NFFU payment as mandated by the Supreme Court to those officers who are eligible under the Recruitment rule. According to officials, this effectively means granting benefits to those who joined post 2009 without the retrospective effect as sought by the CAPF cadre officials.

The MHA application states that on September 25 representations from para military on the issue was received and forwarded to the DOPT. The DOPT advise was received on September 27 and is currently under consideration for implementation.

Can the justice time kindly be enlarged to enable the applicant- Union of India to complete the exercise of fixation of pay consequent to grant of NFFU and NFSG to group A executive cadre officers of CAPF," the Ministry pleaded before Supreme Court.

The government's decision was welcomed by the IPS officers although the CAPF officers publicly expressed their discontentment. An officer even took to Twitter to draw attention to the fact that the government had gone public with the decision on the eve of Lal Bahadur Shastri's birthday.

" Respected @narendramodi sir the 'jai jawan' part of slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' has somehow lost the meaning. The best example is of not implementation of OGAS/NFFU to CAPF in letter & spirit. The CAPF officers are high on hopes from you," the officer wrote.

Even Rajnikanth tweeted on the issue with the famous catchphrase "#apnatimeaayegaCAPF (your time will come CAPF).

The government has so far ordered OGAS and NFFU for 19 RPF officers.

