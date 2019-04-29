To Ensure Drinking Water Availability in All Dry Areas of Gujarat, Govt Launches Helpline Number

In order to ensure drinking water is available in all dry areas of Gujarat, the state government has launched a round the clock toll free helpline (1916).On Monday, deputy chief minister Nitin Patel announced that the state government is taking every step to ensure drinking water supply to all and arrangements have already been made.“We have launched a toll-free number wherein people from water-scarce areas can call and lodge their complaints about drinking water supply issues,’’ Patel told media persons here in Gandhinagar.The deputy CM said that total 51 talukas (blocks) in Gujarat have been declared scarcity-hit and related work is going on. However, due to model code of conduct, work of borewells in some villages could not be taken up. “We urge people to dial the toll-free number to lodge their drinking water related complaints,’’ said Patel.“Narmada water is being supplied to over 8,911 villages, 165 towns and six municipal corporations in the state. Narmada water demand is high from some parts of the region especially Saurashtra and Kutch because of rain deficiency. Ground water has also depleted. So, we have increased Narmada water supply to those areas,’’ Patel added.The drinking water is being supplied through water tankers in 258 villages of 62 talukas in the state.According to Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA), the state has received just 76.73% rainfall against its average annual mark during last monsoons.