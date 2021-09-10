To Enter Himachal's Lahaul, Vehicles Registered in Other States to Pay Fee

Tourists visiting Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul in vehicles registered in other states will now have to pay a certain fee to enter the valley. The local administration has established a tax collection booth near the north portal of Atal Tunnel, the longest highway tunnel in the world, which connects Manali-Lahaul Spiti valley. Under the Special Area Development Authority (SADA), the local administration has established a barrier at Teiling village located in Sissu, a small town in the Lahaul valley.

According to officials, the number of tourists has increased significantly in the Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh after the construction of the Atal Tunnel. The amount collected at the barrier will be used to provide better facilities to tourists, and development in the local areas.

The administration has exempted the payment fee of vehicles bearing Himachal Pradesh registration numbers. All the vehicles, including trucks, buses, and motorbikes having registration numbers of other states will be charged to enter Lahaul valley.

Motorbikes are being charged Rs 50 while the tourists coming in cars will have to pay Rs 200 to enter Lahaul. The entry fee of SUVs and MUVs has been fixed at Rs 300. The entry fee for buses and trucks is Rs 500. The charges will apply to the vehicles going towards Lahaul, Leh, Pangi, and Kishtwar using this route.

Sub-divisional officer (SDO), Lahaul, Priya Nagta, informed that the amount collected from the SADA barrier fee will go into improving tourist facilities in Lahaul. The money will also be used in the development of the area. She also said that there is a provision of a pass for vehicles that use this route frequently.

In July, a barrier was set up by the Kullu district administration at a distance of about 2 km from Kasol to charge an entry fee.

