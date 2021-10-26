To Enter This Indian Railway Station You Need Pakistan Visa

You must be knowing that it is mandatory to have a passport and a visa while travelling abroad. But, today we are going to tell you about an Indian railway station that you cannot enter without a valid Pakistan visa. Yes, you read that right. If you are not carrying a Pakistan Visa, then you might also land behind bars.

This is the only railway station in India, where you are supposed to carry a Pakistan visa to enter its premises.

According to reports, no Indian is allowed to enter the Atari Shyam Singh Railway Station. To enter the railway station, one should carry a valid Pakistan visa. If security officials find you without a passport and visa, you will be sent behind bars.

If you are arrested by security personnel inside the Atari Shyam Singh Railway Station without a visa, you will be booked under section 14 of the Foreign Act. It takes years to get bail if booked under this act.

Atari Shyam Singh Railway Station is located in Punjab’s Amritsar district and is the same station from where the Samjhauta Express is flagged off.

According to officials of the Atari Shyam Singh Railway Station, no Indian is allowed to enter the station premises without a visa as Pakistan trains run from this station. To prevent any kind of untoward incident, the station is guarded heavily by armed security personnel and has several levels of checks. The railway station is also under CCTV surveillance 24*7.

If you are boarding a train from the Atari Shyam Singh Station, do remember to keep your luggage light as no porter is allowed to enter the station premises. Once you are inside the station you are provided facilities equivalent to an international airport.

