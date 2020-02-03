To Evade Paper Check by Traffic Police, Delhi Man Drags Cop on Car's Bonnet for 2 Kms | WATCH
The victim constable's name is Sunil who received injuries in the incident that happened in Nangloi area of outer Delhi.
Video grab of traffic cop being dragged on the bonnet.
New Delhi A man, allegedly to escape from paper check by the traffic cops, dragged a constable for two kilometers. The constable was trying to stop the accused by jumping atop his car's bonnet. The video of the incident, that took place in November last year, went viral on social media on Sunday.
Worst thing I saw today pic.twitter.com/bDLkfxACal— desi mojito (@desimojito) February 2, 2020
According to the sources in Delhi traffic police, the cops were checking papers of the vehicle at Nangloi Chowk when accused's car came from another side. The policemen indicated the accused to stop but after slowing the speed of his car the man tried to escape. Then in a bid to stop the motorist, Sunil jumped atop the bonnet of his car.
Shockingly, instead of stopping the vehicle, the accused accelerated the vehicle and dragged the cop to about two kilometres. The co-passenger in the car recorded the whole incident on his mobile. After so many requests, the accused gave a chance to Sunil to get down and then he fled away.
Now, after about two months the clip went viral on social media that prompted the police department to initiate a probe in the matter.
