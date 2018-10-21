For 'Faster' Movement, Karnataka Women Cops Told to Wear Shirts And Pants in Place of Sarees

In order to make it easier for them to react faster in the event of a crime, the Director General and Inspector of Police Neelamani Raju has ordered that policewomen in Karnataka will no longer be seen wearing sarees. They will instead wear standard khaki uniforms consisting of pants and shirts along with belt and boots.Neelamani Raju held discussions with senior police officers, including women police personnel, before an order was issued to this effect. The issue of catching chain-snatchers and managing large crowds were highlighted in the deliberations that took place on September 3 with women police officials. The DG suggested that women will be able to react faster while wearing standard shirt and pant uniform instead of sarees.It needs to be noted that while high ranking women officers wear shirts and pants, constables in the state still continue to wear khaki sarees. Sarees, however, will only be permitted on special occasions.Earlier, women officials could choose between sarees and chudidars on completion of five years in service. “Sarees were not compulsory but now it has been done away with," a senior police official told Times of India.The decision will apply to all women police officials in Karnataka. There are around 5,000 women police officials in the state.In July, the Karnataka State Reserve Police had taken a similar decision to do away with saris and make trousers and shirts mandatory.