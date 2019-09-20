To Fight Dengue, AIMIM Organises Fever Screening Medical Camp in Hyderabad Old City

Dengue, a mosquito-borne disease, has severely affected many parts of India with Telangana and Andhra Pradesh being worst hit. While hospitals have confirmed a number of death cases caused due to dengue, the health officials and government bodies have refused to provide data on the official death numbers, saying that the probe is underway.

Amidst the growing number of dengue cases, AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen), along with the doctors from Owaisi Groups of Hospitals, organised a ‘Free Fever Screening Medical Camp’ in the Old City of Hyderabad. The camp was inaugurated by the city mayor Bonthu Rammohan and AIMIM Chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi at Owaisi Health Center in Talabkatta on Wednesday, September 18.

Given the increasing number of dengue cases in the city, a huge number of people came to the camp to avail the free medical facility and get a treatment done. In addition, medical examiners also tested patients with symptoms of dengue and malaria and other mosquito-borne diseases. The mayor asked the locals to help in preventing the spread of seasonal diseases by keeping the surroundings clean and avoiding throw garbage on roads or in open place. He also asked the locals to turn over all the storage containers, when not in use, to prevent the growth of mosquitoes in water.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that additional 5 'Free Fever Screening Medical Camps' will be organised in different locations of the City. While the first camp was conducted in Talabkatta, the next one will be organised in Karwan Constituency on September 20 in Tolichowki. This will be followed by the third camp in Nampally Constituency, fourth camp in Charminar Constituency in Khilwath area and the fifth and last camp in Chandrayangutta constituency, by the end of this month.

Owaisi also reminded that civic bodies have decided to organise 20 free health camps in Hyderabad constituency by GHMC, which would be available for general public. The locals will be able to avail free blood tests in these camps. He said, “As per the Owaisi group of hospital’s Managing Director Akbaruddin Owaisi, the hospital has decided to provide concession to patients on consultation, by charging only 50 per cent. I appeal the locals to avail the services of doctors from this free health camps.”

Given the increasing number of cases of mosquito-borne diseases, such camps may provide reliefs to locals, who cannot afford expensive treatment and often neglect fever.

