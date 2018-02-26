To Foster Communal Harmony, SSP Muzaffarnagar Urges People to Follow Prophet Muhammad's Example on Holi

With the festival of Holi falling on Friday, the police and administration are on their toes to keep the celebrations peaceful, especially in the areas which are prone to communal tensions.The Senior Superintendent of Police, Muzaffarnagar, Anant Deo has urged people to keep calm and to follow the path shown by Prophet Mohammad.The SSP Muzaffarnagar had ordered distribution of pamphlets in which an incident has been mentioned where a Yahudi woman used to dump all her garbage on Prophet Mohammad while he used to pass by from her house. Prophet used to ignore it. One day when no one threw garbage over him, he enquired about the woman in the neighbourhood and came to know that she was ill. Prophet asked the woman if he can bring medicine for her. On this, the woman started crying realising her mistake that she used to throw her garbage on him every day and bowed down to him.The pamphlets reads: "Brothers, I request you all to follow the path shown by Prophet Mohammad and adopt his ways."It is also requested in the pamphlet not to douse fire by fire. It cautions that for dousing fire you need water. It also advises people to think before doing anything else "Shaitan will take over your brain".It concludes with this advice: "If some kid or youngster commits any mistake then kindly don’t lose your calm. This will help us all in celebrating the festival of Holi peacefully."When News18 tried to contact the SSP, his PRO confirmed that the pamphlets were distributed on the order of the officer.Muzaffarnagar, which is also considered as ‘sensitive’, was hit by communal clashes in August and September 2013 as the mob returning from a ‘Mahapanchayat’ turned violent in which more than 60 people died and over 40,000 people were displaced.