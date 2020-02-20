To Fund His Own Startup, Man Kidnaps Delhi Businessman by Posing as Crime Branch officer
Haripal told police that he wanted to start his own business but did not have sufficient money. To meet the requirement, he hatched the conspiracy to abduct a wealthy target.
(Representative image/Reuters)
New Delhi: A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a businessman after posing as an officer of the Delhi Police Crime Branch and demanding Rs 25-lakh ransom in west Delhi's Hari Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.
The businessman, Aman Kumar, was rescued a few hours after he was kidnapped on Tuesday evening.
The accused has been identified as Haripal, a resident of Najafgarh, they said, adding that efforts were on to nab his three associates.
Deepak Purohit, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) said the businessman was picked up from Tilak Nagar Metro Station gate number-3 and the accused demanded Rs 25 lakh as ransom for his release.
"Acting on the call, a police team was constituted to rescue the victim and nab the kidnapper. The kidnapper was put on technical surveillance and a trap was laid down at Ring Road near Delhi Cantt Metro Station where the ransom money was to be delivered, he said.
"A swift car came and total of five occupants, including the victim, were sitting in it. Haripal was arrested and the victim Aman Kumar was safely rescued but three more culprits in the car fled, he added.
During interrogation, Haripal told police that he wanted to start his own business but did not have sufficient money. To meet the requirement, he, along with his aide Ajay Tripathi, hatched the conspiracy to abduct a wealthy target, the DCP said.
They picked up the businessman after posing as Crime Branch personnel, he said.
Efforts were on to nab the remaining accused, the police said.
