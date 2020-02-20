Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

To Fund His Own Startup, Man Kidnaps Delhi Businessman by Posing as Crime Branch officer

Haripal told police that he wanted to start his own business but did not have sufficient money. To meet the requirement, he hatched the conspiracy to abduct a wealthy target.

News18.com

Updated:February 20, 2020, 7:39 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
To Fund His Own Startup, Man Kidnaps Delhi Businessman by Posing as Crime Branch officer
(Representative image/Reuters)

New Delhi: A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a businessman after posing as an officer of the Delhi Police Crime Branch and demanding Rs 25-lakh ransom in west Delhi's Hari Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

The businessman, Aman Kumar, was rescued a few hours after he was kidnapped on Tuesday evening.

The accused has been identified as Haripal, a resident of Najafgarh, they said, adding that efforts were on to nab his three associates.

Deepak Purohit, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) said the businessman was picked up from Tilak Nagar Metro Station gate number-3 and the accused demanded Rs 25 lakh as ransom for his release.

"Acting on the call, a police team was constituted to rescue the victim and nab the kidnapper. The kidnapper was put on technical surveillance and a trap was laid down at Ring Road near Delhi Cantt Metro Station where the ransom money was to be delivered, he said.

"A swift car came and total of five occupants, including the victim, were sitting in it. Haripal was arrested and the victim Aman Kumar was safely rescued but three more culprits in the car fled, he added.

During interrogation, Haripal told police that he wanted to start his own business but did not have sufficient money. To meet the requirement, he, along with his aide Ajay Tripathi, hatched the conspiracy to abduct a wealthy target, the DCP said.

They picked up the businessman after posing as Crime Branch personnel, he said.

Efforts were on to nab the remaining accused, the police said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram