To Help Students Study, West Bengal to Ban Loudspeakers from 3 Days Before Exams
The ban will last till the secondary and higher secondary examinations end, and will be enforced in residential areas around schools.
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: The West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) on Saturday banned the use of loudspeakers in residential areas and around schools in view of secondary and higher secondary examinations in the state.
The secondary (Madhyamik) examination will be held from February 18 to 27, while the higher secondary (Uchha Madhyamik) examination from March 12 to 27.
In a notification, the board said the ban will come in force three days prior to the commencement of the examinations and remain till they end.
The ban, which has been a regular practice during the two board exams for the past couple of years, aims at ensuring minimum sound pollution to help students prepare for the tests, a WBPCB official said.
