To Keep Delhi Drug Lord In Jail, Cops Use Unique Law

Sharafat Sheikh alias Mohammed Ayub, a notorious drug kingpin in Delhi, has been lodged in the Tihar jail for the last few years. However, putting him in jail could do precious little to curb the illicit drugs network that he built. Seeing the alarming spread of the illegal activities that Ayub a part of, the narcotics and crime branches of the Delhi Police have booked him under Section 11 of the PITNDPS Act (Prevention of Illicit Trafficking in Narcotic and Psychotropic Substances Act), 1988), by which a detention order has been issued against him. This order will be effective from 2 April 2021. This means the police can now keep Sharafat Sheikh under preventive detention for a year.

This law has been introduced as a measure of containing criminals who organise and smuggle narcotics, or those who conduct transactions on matters related to smuggling.

According to DCP Chinmoy Biswal, this is the first case in the history of Delhi Police where an already arrested criminal has been slapped with the PITNDPS Act, which has been approved by the Central Advisory Board and the Finance Ministry. This Central Advisory Board includes the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court along with the head of the Narcotics Control Bureau and two other judges.

Biswal, DCP of Delhi Police’s Crime Branch and the Chief of Narcotics Cell, said Sharafat Sheikh yields a lot of influence in the Nizamuddin area of Delhi. His drug empire stretches from the streets of Nizamuddin to many areas of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Even today, after so many years of being in jail, Ayub’s henchmen are trying to carry forward this business.

According to the DCP, action was taken against the drug traders who were associated with him a few years back, when Biswal was posted as DCP in the South East of Delhi. However, even after being released on bail, Sheikh did not cut down on his illegal activities.

