To Make Afghan Women Self-Reliant, Delhi NGOs Join Hands For Unique Initiative

A few non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in Delhi have come forward to make Afghan women self-reliant. These NGOs are currently teaching Afghan women to create sanitary napkins so that they find a way to gain employment in the future. The organizations, along with the United Nation Development Program (UNDP), have jointly organized workshops for these women in Malviya Nagar.

Around 25-30 women of Afghan origin will be trained to make pads in the workshop from September 6-8. Kamakhya, a sanitary pad-making unit, is teaching these women ways to make eco-friendly and reusable pads. Not only can these pads be used by these women, but they can also be a source of employment in the future.

To facilitate their economic independence, Kamakhya Foundation will buy the pads made by Afghan women. The initiative has received a good response from the women, who welcomed it as a potential avenue to generate income. Many women say that they will never return to Afghanistan because the Taliban have returned there.

Apart from Kamakhya, another NGO called Peace Building is a participant in this drive. According to reports, this NGO has received a grant from the UNDP to teach Afghan women to work and make them economically self-dependent. According to the spokesperson for the BGO, they are kicking off this initiative with 30 women, but the number will increase further. Since these women have no jobs here and cannot return to Afghanistan, this programme will make them self-reliant so that they eke out a better living for themselves and their families.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here