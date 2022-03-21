To Manage Pilferation, West Bengal Govt Cancels About 1.7 Crore Ration Cards

The West Bengal government is in the process of deactivating the fake ration cards in the State. This can save about Rs 3,000 crore annually in the time of financial distress. Sources claim that about 1.7 crore ration cards have been deactivated so far. This will save about Rs 2,500 crore. The number of inactive ration cards may go up to two and a half crore this year saving around Rs 3,000 crore.

Till now, the food department has blocked 50 lakh ration cards, including fake ration cards, non-existent and dead. The department has been on the drive doing this for the last ten months.

According to the administration, in the current financial year (2021-22), the government has to spend around Rs 2,978 crore more than the budget allocation for food and ‘Duare Ration’ (Door to Door) projects. Therefore, the cost will be saved as a result of the process of deactivating the ration card. According to the administration, if the ration card is deactivated, the card will not be cancelled completely. The card will be reactivated only if the concerned consumer claims his / her existence with appropriate proof online or offline. But fake or dead people can’t give that proof. As a result, corruption can be prevented.

In an administrative meeting a few months ago, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directed to identify the fake, non-existent ration cards. However, the number of blocked ration cards may increase further, according to food department officials.

In addition, each family will be informed about how much ration provisions they will receive each month. The state food department has started an SMS service to inform them. For those whose mobile numbers are registered, they will get the SMS at the beginning of the month. According to the Food Department, more than 1.7 crore consumers are getting detailed information through this SMS. The department has started this service from this month so that no one gets cheated in any way by going to the ration or dealer.

